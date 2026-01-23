FBI launches investigation into NFL team owner who took drugs
- The FBI has launched an investigation into the death of Jim Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts, focusing on his drug use and his relationship with an addiction specialist.
- A federal grand jury subpoena reportedly requested information concerning Irsay's death, his use of illegal and prescription substances, and his connection to Dr. Harry Haroutunian.
- Irsay, who had a history of addiction, died last May at 65, with the Colts initially stating he "passed away peacefully in his sleep."
- Reports suggest Irsay secretly relapsed in the months before his death, receiving ketamine injections and opioid pills from Dr. Haroutunian, and allegedly suffered two drug overdoses in late 2023.
- This investigation follows similar federal charges in connection with the fatal drug overdose of actor Matthew Perry, where doctors who provided ketamine pleaded guilty.