Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Felipe Massa’s court case against FIA and F1 explained

Felipe Massa's lawyers start legal action against F1 and FIA over 2008 'crashgate
  • Felipe Massa's legal case against Formula 1, the FIA, and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 'Crashgate' scandal is commencing in London.
  • Massa is seeking £60m in damages, alleging an alleged cover-up of the deliberate crash by Nelson Piquet Jnr at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix cost him the world championship.
  • The legal action was prompted by 2023 comments from Ecclestone, who admitted he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew of the scandal but concealed it to protect the sport.
  • Massa's lawyers argue he was the "victim of a conspiracy" that ultimately led to Lewis Hamilton winning the 2008 title by a single point.
  • Despite the legal challenge, FIA regulations state that race results cannot be overturned after the annual awards ceremony, presenting a significant obstacle to Massa's claim.
