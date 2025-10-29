Felipe Massa’s court case against FIA and F1 explained
- Felipe Massa's legal case against Formula 1, the FIA, and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 'Crashgate' scandal is commencing in London.
- Massa is seeking £60m in damages, alleging an alleged cover-up of the deliberate crash by Nelson Piquet Jnr at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix cost him the world championship.
- The legal action was prompted by 2023 comments from Ecclestone, who admitted he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew of the scandal but concealed it to protect the sport.
- Massa's lawyers argue he was the "victim of a conspiracy" that ultimately led to Lewis Hamilton winning the 2008 title by a single point.
- Despite the legal challenge, FIA regulations state that race results cannot be overturned after the annual awards ceremony, presenting a significant obstacle to Massa's claim.