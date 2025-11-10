Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why relationship between Fifa and footballers’ union is more strained than ever

Gianni Infantino, Donald Trump and how Fifa went full Maga at the Club World Cup
  • The world players' union, Fifpro, has accused Fifa of promoting "fake" unions and undermining genuine dialogue on player welfare.
  • Fifpro was not invited to a recent Fifa-convened meeting in Morocco, which it claims lacked meaningful global representation from independent player unions.
  • Fifpro stated that Fifa's strategy of creating "Fifa-friendly organisations" for consultation, rather than engaging recognised bodies, contravenes International Labour Organisation conventions.
  • Sources suggest that at least four of the 30 national player unions reportedly present at the Fifa meeting were represented by individuals suspended for poor governance or corruption.
  • Relations between Fifpro and Fifa are strained, with FIFPRO's Europe division pursuing legal action against Fifa over consultation regarding the international match calendar.
