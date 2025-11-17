‘FIFA pass’ unveiled that lets World Cup ticket holders ‘jump the line’
- President Donald Trump has announced the creation of the "FIFA Prioritized Appointment Scheduling System" for the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
- The FIFA PASS will allow people who have purchased World Cup tickets to receive prioritized visa interview appointments at US embassies globally, Trump said.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that while appointments will be expedited, all ticket holders will undergo the same vetting process as other visa applicants.
- The State Department has deployed over 400 additional consular officers to handle the anticipated surge in visa applications, aiming to reduce appointment waiting times.
- Fans are advised to apply for their visas as soon as possible, as a World Cup ticket guarantees an expedited appointment but does not guarantee admission to the US.