‘FIFA pass’ unveiled that lets World Cup ticket holders ‘jump the line’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L), delivers remarks alongside (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FIFA Senior Advisor for Global Strategy and Governance Carlos Cordeiro, during a meeting of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L), delivers remarks alongside (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FIFA Senior Advisor for Global Strategy and Governance Carlos Cordeiro, during a meeting of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump has announced the creation of the "FIFA Prioritized Appointment Scheduling System" for the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
  • The FIFA PASS will allow people who have purchased World Cup tickets to receive prioritized visa interview appointments at US embassies globally, Trump said.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that while appointments will be expedited, all ticket holders will undergo the same vetting process as other visa applicants.
  • The State Department has deployed over 400 additional consular officers to handle the anticipated surge in visa applications, aiming to reduce appointment waiting times.
  • Fans are advised to apply for their visas as soon as possible, as a World Cup ticket guarantees an expedited appointment but does not guarantee admission to the US.
