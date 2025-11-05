Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The new prize set to be awarded by Fifa next month

Gianni Infantino, Donald Trump and how Fifa went full Maga at the Club World Cup
  • FIFA has announced the creation of a new annual award, the Fifa Peace Prize, designed to recognise exceptional actions for peace.
  • The inaugural prize is scheduled to be presented at the World Cup draw in Washington on 5 December.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated the award is fundamental for acknowledging those who work to end conflicts and bring people together.
  • The award will be bestowed annually on behalf of football fans from around the world.
  • Infantino will present the first Fifa Peace Prize this year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in