The new prize set to be awarded by Fifa next month
- FIFA has announced the creation of a new annual award, the Fifa Peace Prize, designed to recognise exceptional actions for peace.
- The inaugural prize is scheduled to be presented at the World Cup draw in Washington on 5 December.
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated the award is fundamental for acknowledging those who work to end conflicts and bring people together.
- The award will be bestowed annually on behalf of football fans from around the world.
- Infantino will present the first Fifa Peace Prize this year.