The World Cup 2026 draw hosts and performers as FIFA takes over DC
- Washington DC is hosting the highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup, featuring a spectacle of musical talent and celebrity presenters.
- The event will see 48 nations, including England and Scotland, discover their group stage opponents for the tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- Supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Danny Ramirez are set to host the proceedings from the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.
- Global music stars Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams are scheduled to perform, with the iconic group Village People closing the show with “YMCA.”
- Millions are expected to watch the draw, which will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC One from 5pm on Friday, offering a first look at the tournament's structure.