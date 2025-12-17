Fifa make fresh World Cup tickets announcement after fierce criticism
- Fifa has partially reversed its 2026 World Cup ticket pricing policy, announcing that 10 per cent of all allocations for qualified nations will be fixed at $60 per game.
- Fan groups, including Football Supporters Europe, criticised the move as insufficient, stating that over 98 per cent of tickets remain at extortionate prices and the new tier will only benefit a small number of fans.
- The Football Supporters' Association's Fans' Embassy service, Free Lions, labelled Fifa's announcement a “PR game” designed to relieve pressure without genuinely fixing affordability for the majority of supporters.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the initial concession but urged Fifa to take further action to make tickets more affordable for genuine fans.
- The climbdown follows widespread criticism over high ticket prices and a separate controversy involving accessibility tickets being resold at inflated prices, with fan groups highlighting ongoing concerns for disabled supporters.