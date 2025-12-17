Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Fifa make fresh World Cup tickets announcement after fierce criticism

Fifa have been criticised since announcing World Cup ticket prices last week
Fifa have been criticised since announcing World Cup ticket prices last week (Getty Images)
  • Fifa has partially reversed its 2026 World Cup ticket pricing policy, announcing that 10 per cent of all allocations for qualified nations will be fixed at $60 per game.
  • Fan groups, including Football Supporters Europe, criticised the move as insufficient, stating that over 98 per cent of tickets remain at extortionate prices and the new tier will only benefit a small number of fans.
  • The Football Supporters' Association's Fans' Embassy service, Free Lions, labelled Fifa's announcement a “PR game” designed to relieve pressure without genuinely fixing affordability for the majority of supporters.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the initial concession but urged Fifa to take further action to make tickets more affordable for genuine fans.
  • The climbdown follows widespread criticism over high ticket prices and a separate controversy involving accessibility tickets being resold at inflated prices, with fan groups highlighting ongoing concerns for disabled supporters.
