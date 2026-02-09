Seahawks crush Patriots to win second Super Bowl
- The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second-ever Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.
- Seattle's victory prevented the Patriots from securing a record seventh NFL championship and served as revenge for a loss to New England 11 years ago.
- A relentless Seahawks defence was pivotal, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, including a strip-sack returned for a touchdown.
- Kicker Jason Myers contributed significantly with five field goals, while Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown.
- Running back Ken Walker was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first running back to win the award since 1998, after accumulating 135 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks