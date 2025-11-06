Phil Foden giving England boss Thomas Tuchel a selection headache, says Man City team-mate
- Phil Foden scored two goals for Manchester City in their Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.
- His teammate, John Stones, believes Foden's performance has given England manager Thomas Tuchel a "good headache" regarding squad selection.
- Foden has been omitted from the last two England international squads, including September and October fixtures.
- Stones indicated that the England manager "loves" Foden and that the player is eager for a recall to the national team.
- The England squad for the upcoming November World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania is scheduled to be announced on Friday.