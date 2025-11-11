Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japan’s top football official says team is aiming for 2026 World Cup final

Japan's Keito Nakamura celebrates a goal during a friendly with Brazil in Japan
Japan's Keito Nakamura celebrates a goal during a friendly with Brazil in Japan (REUTERS)
  • Japan's football chief, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, has set the ambitious target of reaching the final of the 2026 World Cup in North America.
  • Despite never progressing beyond the last 16 in previous tournaments, Miyamoto believes the team possesses the experience and depth of talent, with many players at top European clubs.
  • Japan was the first team to qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup and recently boosted their confidence with a friendly win over five-time champions Brazil.
  • Coach Hajime Moriyasu, while not considering Japan a favourite to win the tournament, agrees that reaching the final is a realistic possibility for the squad.
  • The team is expected to benefit from the lessons learned at the 2022 World Cup, where they defeated Germany and Spain before a penalty shootout exit against Croatia.
