Barcelona star blasts overseas game — ‘I don’t agree with it’

Uefa Greenlights Overseas League Matches Amid Fan Backlash
  • Barcelona and Villarreal are scheduled to play a La Liga match in Miami on 20 December, marking the first time an official European league game will be held abroad.
  • Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong criticised the decision, acknowledging the commercial benefits but expressing his disapproval due to competitive unfairness.
  • UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin called the move 'regrettable' and insisted it would not establish a precedent for future matches.
  • Similarly, AC Milan's Serie A fixture against Como is set to be played in Perth, Australia, in February.
  • AC Milan player Adrien Rabiot labelled the idea 'truly absurd', while Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo defended it, reminding players of their contractual obligations.
