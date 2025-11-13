Full EFL Trophy round of 32 draw revealed
- The EFL Trophy draw for the round of 32 took place on Thursday afternoon, with West Ham Under 21s set to travel to Colchester.
- Lincoln City will host Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers are at home to Chesterfield, Fleetwood Town face a trip to Tranmere Rovers and Salford will take on Rotherham.
- Elsewhere, Port Vale face Barnsley, Harrogate Town will play Blackpool, Bolton and Bradford will meet each other, Crewe host Stockport and Cambridge United will travel to Bristol Rovers.
- The final six ties see Swindon paired with Peterborough, Cardiff taking on AFC Wimbledon, Northampton facing Wycombe, Luton at home to Exeter, Stevenage hosting Walsall and Leyton Orient playing Plymouth.
- The 16 matches are due to played on the week commencing 1 December.