Chelsea have agreed a £40m deal with Manchester United to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The transfer includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Manchester United.

Garnacho's sale is the fourth largest in United's history and their most profitable for a player classed as an academy graduate.

His relationship with United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly broke down, contributing to his departure.

Chelsea sought a right-footed left winger, with Garnacho effectively replacing Jadon Sancho, who returned to United.