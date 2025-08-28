Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alejandro Garnacho to become fourth biggest sale in Man Utd history as Chelsea move close

How GRIMSBY Just Beat Man United

Chelsea have agreed a £40m deal with Manchester United to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The transfer includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Manchester United.

Garnacho's sale is the fourth largest in United's history and their most profitable for a player classed as an academy graduate.

His relationship with United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly broke down, contributing to his departure.

Chelsea sought a right-footed left winger, with Garnacho effectively replacing Jadon Sancho, who returned to United.

