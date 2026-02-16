Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wigan appoint Gary Caldwell as new manager following FA Cup defeat by Arsenal

Pa Sport
Gary Caldwell has left Exeter City to return as Wigan Athletic manager
Gary Caldwell has left Exeter City to return as Wigan Athletic manager (PA Wire)
  • Wigan have re-appointed FA Cup-winning captain Gary Caldwell as their new head coach, almost 10 years after his initial tenure.
  • The League One club reached a compensation agreement with Exeter City, Caldwell's former team, where he had been manager since 2022.
  • Caldwell previously guided the Latics to the League One title in 2016 before his dismissal five months later.
  • Former player David Perkins has also returned to the club, taking on the role of Caldwell's assistant.
  • This appointment follows the sacking of manager Ryan Lowe on 7 February after a significant 6-1 defeat to Peterborough.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in