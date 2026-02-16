Wigan appoint Gary Caldwell as new manager following FA Cup defeat by Arsenal
- Wigan have re-appointed FA Cup-winning captain Gary Caldwell as their new head coach, almost 10 years after his initial tenure.
- The League One club reached a compensation agreement with Exeter City, Caldwell's former team, where he had been manager since 2022.
- Caldwell previously guided the Latics to the League One title in 2016 before his dismissal five months later.
- Former player David Perkins has also returned to the club, taking on the role of Caldwell's assistant.
- This appointment follows the sacking of manager Ryan Lowe on 7 February after a significant 6-1 defeat to Peterborough.
