Flood of Ofcom complaints over Gary Neville’s remarks about Arsenal star
- Broadcasting regulator Ofcom received 576 complaints regarding comments made by Gary Neville during Sky Sports' coverage of an Arsenal vs Liverpool match.
- The complaints stem from Neville's criticism of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's conduct towards an injured Liverpool player, Conor Bradley.
- Martinelli was seen pushing Bradley, who had sustained a serious knee injury, and attempting to move him off the pitch during the 0-0 draw.
- Neville, co-commentating, strongly condemned Martinelli's actions, calling them “absolutely disgraceful” and saying that he didn’t know how Liverpool players didn’t “whack” the Arsenal star.
- Bradley has since undergone surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the domestic season, while Martinelli issued an apology for his actions post-match.