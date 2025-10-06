Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gary Neville urges UK to ‘become a team again’ amid Union flag row

Video Player Placeholder
Gary Neville hits out at 'angry, middle-aged white men' dividing UK as he urges country to reunite
  • Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain, has revealed he removed a Union flag from one of his development sites in Manchester.
  • He said the flag was being “used in a negative fashion” by “angry, middle-aged white men” who he believes are dividing the nation.
  • Mr Neville's decision followed an attack at a Manchester synagogue that killed two men and his observation of numerous Union flags being displayed in other areas.
  • Mr Neville said he is a patriot, citing his 85 caps for England, but questioned the current motivations for displaying the flag.
  • He urged people to “check ourselves”, return to a “neutral point”, and “become a team again”, expressing concern about the country being pulled to extremes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in