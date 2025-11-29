Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GB Olympic hockey hero Imran Sherwani dies aged 63

Imran Sherwani won an Olympic gold medal in 1988
Imran Sherwani won an Olympic gold medal in 1988 (Getty Images)
  • Former Great Britain hockey player Imran Sherwani has passed away at the age of 63, as confirmed by his family.
  • Sherwani, who played 94 times for Great Britain and England, was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in 2019.
  • Sherwani was part of the 1988 Olympics team that won a gold medal in Seoul.
  • He scored twice in GB’s 3-1 win over West Germany in the final, and his second goal led to BBC commentator Barry Davies famously asking: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares!?”
  • Sherwani was only the third Asian player to represent Great Britain in hockey after Sutinder Kehar and Kulbir Bhaura.

