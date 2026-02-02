George Russell ready to renew rivalry with Max Verstappen
- George Russell has expressed his eagerness to go "head-to-head" with rival Max Verstappen in the upcoming 2026 F1 season.
- Mercedes, Russell's team, is widely considered an early favourite for the world championship following significant regulation changes this year.
- Russell, however, downplayed Mercedes' favourite status, acknowledging the strong performance of other teams like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.
- He commented on Mercedes' new car, stating it "doesn't look like a turd" after initial tests, but it's too early to confirm its championship potential.
- The next pre-season test is scheduled for 11-13 February in Bahrain, with the new season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.
