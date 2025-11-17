Germany thrash Slovakia to book place at next summer’s World Cup
- Germany thrashed Slovakia 6-0 in Leipzig to qualify for next Summer’s World Cup.
- The game was seen as a shoot-out for top spot in Group A. Germany only needed a point, while a win for Slovakia would have seen them win the group and put Germany into the play-offs.
- Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade opened the scoring with a header from a Joshua Kimmich cross.
- Serge Gnabry made it two before a Leroy Sane brace put Germany four goals to the good at half time.
- Winger Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig) made it five before Assan Ouedraogo scored on his Germany debut to round off the scoring.