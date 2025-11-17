Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Germany thrash Slovakia to book place at next summer’s World Cup

Woltemade was on the scoresheet again for Germany
Woltemade was on the scoresheet again for Germany (REUTERS)
  • Germany thrashed Slovakia 6-0 in Leipzig to qualify for next Summer’s World Cup.
  • The game was seen as a shoot-out for top spot in Group A. Germany only needed a point, while a win for Slovakia would have seen them win the group and put Germany into the play-offs.
  • Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade opened the scoring with a header from a Joshua Kimmich cross.
  • Serge Gnabry made it two before a Leroy Sane brace put Germany four goals to the good at half time.
  • Winger Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig) made it five before Assan Ouedraogo scored on his Germany debut to round off the scoring.

