Who is Gina Carano? The actress set to face Ronda Rousey in MMA fight on Netflix

Gina Carano will fight Ronda Rousey in May
Gina Carano will fight Ronda Rousey in May (Invision/AP)
  • Gina Carano is set to face UFC legend Ronda Rousey in an MMA fight on Netflix.
  • The fight was announced on Tuesday and will take place on Saturday 16 May at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
  • This will be Rousey’s first MMA fight since she lost to Amanda Nunes in December 2016.
  • Carano, 43, has a 7-1 MMA record but has not fought since she lost to Brazil’s Cris Cyborg in August 2009.
  • Since stepping away from MMA, Carano has moved into the film industry as an actress, appearing in a number of movies including Haywire (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016), while she also featured in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.

