Who is Gina Carano? The actress set to face Ronda Rousey in MMA fight on Netflix
- Gina Carano is set to face UFC legend Ronda Rousey in an MMA fight on Netflix.
- The fight was announced on Tuesday and will take place on Saturday 16 May at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
- This will be Rousey’s first MMA fight since she lost to Amanda Nunes in December 2016.
- Carano, 43, has a 7-1 MMA record but has not fought since she lost to Brazil’s Cris Cyborg in August 2009.
- Since stepping away from MMA, Carano has moved into the film industry as an actress, appearing in a number of movies including Haywire (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016), while she also featured in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.
