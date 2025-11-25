Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Graham Thorpe’s widow says his life could have been saved as she blasts ‘woeful’ ECB support

Graham Thorpe’s widow has hit out at the support he received from the ECB before his death (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Thorpe’s widow has hit out at the support he received from the ECB before his death (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Graham Thorpe's widow, Amanda Thorpe, claims her late husband would still be alive if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had offered sufficient support after his sacking.
  • Thorpe, a former England cricketer, took his own life in August 2024, two and a half years after being dismissed by the ECB following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat.
  • Amanda described the support provided by the ECB as “woeful”, stating that despite some funded treatment, her husband's worsening mental health was not adequately addressed.
  • An inquest into Thorpe's death noted “shortcomings” in his healthcare but found no criticism of the ECB's decision to terminate his contract.
  • Amanda believes crucial interventions, such as a counsellor's recommendation for residential care, were not implemented, and necessary intensive support only arrived when Thorpe was “five minutes from death”.
