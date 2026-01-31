Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League player named highest-taxed footballer of the year

  • Manchester City striker Erling Haaland paid nearly £17 million in tax over the past year, making him the highest-contributing footballer on the Sunday Times Football Tax List.
  • Haaland's earnings included a basic weekly salary of £500,000, alongside an additional £10 million from image rights and bonus payments.
  • His significant tax contribution also placed him 72nd on the broader Sunday Times list of the UK's top 100 taxpayers.
  • Liverpool's Mo Salah was the second-highest taxpayer among footballers, contributing £14.5 million, followed by Manchester United's Casemiro with £10.9 million.
  • Haaland, who joined Manchester City in 2022, has been a key player in the club's success, including winning a historic Treble in his debut season.
