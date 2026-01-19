Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 team becomes first to reveal new 2026 car design

Haas F1 unveils their new livery ahead of the 2026 season
  • Haas recently unveiled their 2026 car livery and design, which includes new sponsorship from Toyota Gazoo Racing.
  • British driver Ollie Bearman expressed optimism for his second season with Haas, despite the "horrible" unknown surrounding Formula 1's new 2026 regulations.
  • The 20-year-old impressed in his rookie campaign, finishing 13th in the championship with 41 points, three ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.
  • Bearman believes the 2026 rule changes are the biggest in F1 history, presenting a clean slate for all teams, including Haas, who are yet to secure a podium finish.
  • Bearman, who debuted for Ferrari, holds a contract with Haas until the end of the 2026 season and will participate in upcoming car tests in Barcelona and Bahrain.
