Tennis wildcard player goes viral after bizarre performance

Tennis wildcard entrant barely able to play in £22,000 tournament
  • Egyptian tennis player Hajar Abdelkader suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the W35 event in Nairobi, part of the Women’s World Tennis Tour.
  • The 21-year-old, a wildcard entry, served 20 double faults during her match against German opponent Lorena Schaedel.
  • Her performance, captured on video, led social media users to question her experience in professional tennis.
  • Tennis Kenya granted Abdelkader a wildcard after another player withdrew, stating she was the only other applicant at the time.
  • The organisers have since admitted that the wildcard should not have been granted and pledged to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
