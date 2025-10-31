Lewis Hamilton would ‘struggle’ having Max Verstappen as a teammate, F1 driver claims
- Sergio Perez stated that even top drivers like Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc would "struggle massively" driving alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
- Perez, who spent four seasons as Verstappen's teammate, highlighted the unique challenges of the second Red Bull seat.
- He explained that the difficulty arises from Verstappen's "unique" driving style, which demands constant adaptation from his teammate.
- Perez is set to return to the F1 grid with new entry Cadillac in 2026, following his departure from Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season.
- Verstappen is currently 36 points behind Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship standings.