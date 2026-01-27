Harry Brook and Joe Root smash centuries as England set mammoth total in Sri Lanka
- Harry Brook and Joe Root both struck centuries as England set a huge total of 357-3 in their one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
- England won the toss and elected to bat first but lost openers Ben Duckett and Rehan Ahmed early.
- However, Root and Jacob Bethell rebuilt, with the latter scoring 65 off 72 balls before Root brought up his century.
- Brook then put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword as he smashed an unbeaten 136 off 66 balls, while Root finished on 111 not out off 108 balls.
- Heading into the match, the series was level at 1-1, with England winning the second match on Saturday after losing the opening game two days earlier.