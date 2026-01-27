Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Brook and Joe Root smash centuries as England set mammoth total in Sri Lanka

Harry Brook and Joe Root both hit centuries on Tuesday
Harry Brook and Joe Root both hit centuries on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Harry Brook and Joe Root both struck centuries as England set a huge total of 357-3 in their one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
  • England won the toss and elected to bat first but lost openers Ben Duckett and Rehan Ahmed early.
  • However, Root and Jacob Bethell rebuilt, with the latter scoring 65 off 72 balls before Root brought up his century.
  • Brook then put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword as he smashed an unbeaten 136 off 66 balls, while Root finished on 111 not out off 108 balls.
  • Heading into the match, the series was level at 1-1, with England winning the second match on Saturday after losing the opening game two days earlier.

