Harry Kane speaks out on Bayern Munich future

Bayern star Kane sets another Bundesliga record
  • Harry Kane, currently with Bayern Munich, is increasingly open to extending his contract beyond its current 2027 expiry, despite previous expectations of a Premier League return.
  • Kane expressed contentment with his life in Germany, stating he is "fully all in with Bayern" and that his family is happy there.
  • He acknowledged a shift in his thinking, now being less certain about a future return to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer's goal record.
  • The England captain believes he has become a better player at Bayern, praising his manager Vincent Kompany and highlighting his strong goal-scoring form this season.
  • Kane also stated his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or, recognising that success in competitions like the Champions League with Bayern could help achieve this goal.
