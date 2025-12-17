Helmut Marko takes fresh swipe at ex-Red Bull chief Christian Horner
- Outgoing Red Bull adviser, Helmut Marko, has accused former team principal Christian Horner of "lying" and playing "dirty games" within the Formula 1 team.
- Horner was dismissed as Red Bull's team principal in July, following an internal power struggle and a period of turbulence.
- Marko, who is retiring at the end of the year, claimed Horner attempted to suspend him using “fabricated” rumours, including one about engine development.
- The Austrian stated that Red Bull's majority shareholder, Chalerm Yoovidhya, withdrew his support for Horner after realising he was "lying about all sorts of things".
- Horner's dismissal came amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour, and he is now reportedly seeking a return to Formula 1, potentially with Alpine, where he desires a team stake.