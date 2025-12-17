Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Helmut Marko takes fresh swipe at ex-Red Bull chief Christian Horner

Christian Horner has been accused of ‘lying’ while at Red Bull (PA)
Christian Horner has been accused of ‘lying’ while at Red Bull (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Outgoing Red Bull adviser, Helmut Marko, has accused former team principal Christian Horner of "lying" and playing "dirty games" within the Formula 1 team.
  • Horner was dismissed as Red Bull's team principal in July, following an internal power struggle and a period of turbulence.
  • Marko, who is retiring at the end of the year, claimed Horner attempted to suspend him using “fabricated” rumours, including one about engine development.
  • The Austrian stated that Red Bull's majority shareholder, Chalerm Yoovidhya, withdrew his support for Horner after realising he was "lying about all sorts of things".
  • Horner's dismissal came amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour, and he is now reportedly seeking a return to Formula 1, potentially with Alpine, where he desires a team stake.
