Henry Arundell ban verdict revealed after Six Nations red card

Henry Arundell was shown two yellow cards against Scotland
Henry Arundell was shown two yellow cards against Scotland (Getty Images)
  • England wing Henry Arundell has escaped a ban after receiving a red card during Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Scotland.
  • A disciplinary panel ruled that the gameday sanction for his two yellow card offences was sufficient.
  • Arundell was sent off for failing to release before contesting a ruck and making contact in the air with Scottish counterpart Kyle Steyn.
  • The two yellow cards resulted in a 20-minute red card during the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.
  • Arundell is now free to play immediately and is available for England's upcoming match against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.
