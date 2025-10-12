Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hull KR seals historic treble with Grand Final win

Hull Kingston Rovers won the Betfred Super League Grand Final
Hull Kingston Rovers won the Betfred Super League Grand Final (Getty Images)
  • Hull KR secured a historic 24-6 victory over Wigan in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, dethroning the champions.
  • The win made Hull KR only the fifth club to claim the Super League trophy and the first outside of Wigan, Leeds, or St Helens to triumph since 2003.
  • Half-back Mikey Lewis was a standout player, scoring the opening try and creating another, with coach Willie Peters declaring that Lewis had “arrived” on the big stage.
  • Wigan's head coach Matt Peet refused to blame individual errors for their defeat, acknowledging that Hull KR took their opportunities better.
  • The game saw pivotal moments, including a sin-binning for Wigan's Brad O’Neill, which allowed Hull KR to score two tries with a numerical advantage.
