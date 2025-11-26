Ian Botham sets Ashes challenge for Ben Stokes and Joe Root after ‘horrendous’ loss
- Lord Ian Botham has challenged England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root, asserting that winning in Australia is crucial to cement their status as cricketing greats.
- His comments follow England's “horrendous” two-day defeat in Perth, which he criticised severely.
- Despite their illustrious careers, neither Root nor Stokes has secured a Test victory in Australia, with Root having played 15 matches and Stokes 10 without a win.
- Botham, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, urged the pair to deliver a decisive response in Brisbane next week, suggesting this series could be their final opportunity.
- He criticised England's current tactics, advising them to be more selective and sensible rather than adopting an overly aggressive approach.