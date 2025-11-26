Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Botham sets Ashes challenge for Ben Stokes and Joe Root after ‘horrendous’ loss

Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been told they must win in Australia to be considered all-time greats (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been told they must win in Australia to be considered all-time greats (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Lord Ian Botham has challenged England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root, asserting that winning in Australia is crucial to cement their status as cricketing greats.
  • His comments follow England's “horrendous” two-day defeat in Perth, which he criticised severely.
  • Despite their illustrious careers, neither Root nor Stokes has secured a Test victory in Australia, with Root having played 15 matches and Stokes 10 without a win.
  • Botham, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, urged the pair to deliver a decisive response in Brisbane next week, suggesting this series could be their final opportunity.
  • He criticised England's current tactics, advising them to be more selective and sensible rather than adopting an overly aggressive approach.
