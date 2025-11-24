Irish star claims he’s a ‘faster version’ of Conor McGregor as he calls for UFC title shot
- Ian Machado Garry secured a unanimous decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar on Saturday.
- This win, coupled with an earlier defeat of Carlos Prates, strengthens the number-six ranked Garry's claim for a welterweight title shot.
- Garry has publicly challenged newly-crowned welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who recently became a two-division champion.
- He frames the potential bout as a continuation of the Ireland vs. Dagestan rivalry in MMA, positioning himself as Conor McGregor's protege against Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege.
- Garry believes he is a “longer, faster, more versatile version” of McGregor and insists a clash with Makhachev would be the “perfect fight to make”.