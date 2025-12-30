Liverpool legend Ian Rush ‘thought it was the end’ after collapsing at home
- Liverpool legend Ian Rush, 64, collapsed at home earlier this month and was taken to Countess of Chester hospital.
- He spent 48 hours in intensive care after contracting “superflu” before being discharged after five days in hospital.
- Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, Rush admitted it was a “terrifying experience” and that he “thought it was the end”.
- Rush revealed how he suffered a panic attack as he was struggling to breathe while his wife, Carol, called for an ambulance to transport him from his home to hospital.
- Rush said his health scare had given him a “big kick” and he is now doing breathing exercises three times a day as he looks to return to full health.