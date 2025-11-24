Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping team-mate

Everton's Idrissa Gueye is held back by Jordan Pickford after a confrontation with team-mate Michael Keane
Everton's Idrissa Gueye is held back by Jordan Pickford after a confrontation with team-mate Michael Keane ( Carl Recine/Getty Images)
  • Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a red card against Manchester United after an on-pitch altercation with team-mate Micheal Keane.
  • Gueye remonstrated with Keane after a Manchester United attack broke down and then appeared to slap his team-mate. Keane reacted by pushing Gueye away.
  • The Senegalese midfielder was then sent off by referee Tony Harrington.
  • The red card led to an angry reaction from Gueye, who had to be held back by his team-mates.
  • The laws state that striking an opponent, or any other person, on the head or face, with their hand or arm, unless the force was negligible, is a red card offence.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in