The changes football’s lawmakers are set to propose next week
- Football lawmakers are set to discuss extending VAR's reach to include second yellow card decisions at a meeting next week.
- This follows a controversial dismissal in a Champions League match where an Olympiacos player received a second yellow for minimal contact, a decision VAR could not currently review.
- The International Football Association Board (IFAB) panels will also consider new measures to tackle time-wasting, potentially introducing time limits for throw-ins and dead-ball goal kicks.
- Discussions will also cover the offside law, with updates on trials of the 'daylight' offside rule and a broader debate on the objectives of any potential changes.
- Any proposed changes to the laws of the game must be applicable and understandable across all levels of football, from professional to grassroots.