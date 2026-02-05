Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Imane Khelif reveals stance on genetic testing ahead of LA Olympics

Imane Khelif claimed Olympic gold in 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Imane Khelif, who secured a gold medal in the women's welterweight division at Paris 2024, has agreed to undergo genetic sex testing to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • The requirement stems from World Boxing, the body provisionally recognised by the IOC to oversee boxing at LA 2028, which announced mandatory sex testing for all competitors last May.
  • Khelif was previously disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association based on sex chromosome tests, sparking a gender dispute over her eligibility.
  • While she has appealed World Boxing's ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Khelif stated she would comply with the necessary tests and procedures if administered by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
  • Khelif asserts she is a woman and not transgender, stating: “I want to live my life. Please do not exploit me in your political agendas.”
