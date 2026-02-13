India vs Pakistan: When is the crunch T20 World Cup clash?
- India will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup this weekend after a dramatic build-up to the crunch match.
- Pakistan announced they were going to boycott the match earlier this month amid rising political tensions with India.
- Pakistan also wanted to show solidarity with Bangladesh who pulled out of the tournament after being denied the opportunity to play their matches outside of India after raising safety concerns.
- However, Pakistan announced earlier this week that they had decided to reverse their boycott decision, and the game will now go ahead as planned in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
- Around 35,000 fans are due to attend the game, which starts at 1.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 February, with UK viewers able to watch all the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.
