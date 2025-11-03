India seal maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph with victory over South Africa
- India have claimed their maiden Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
- Batting first, India posted a total of 298-7, with significant contributions from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58).
- South Africa's chase was spearheaded by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 101, but they were eventually bowled out for 246.
- Deepti Sharma delivered a standout all-round performance for India, taking 5-39 with the ball in addition to her half-century.
- With this victory, India joins Australia, England, and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament.