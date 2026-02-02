Gianni Infantino apologises over controversial British fans’ joke
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino apologised for a "light-hearted remark" after he claimed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was special because "for the first time in history no Brit was arrested".
- After criticism from the Football Supporters’ Association and UK policing lead, Infantino insisted he was joking and was referring to how the tournament “was a celebration, was a peaceful event and everyone came together in a peaceful way”.
- Infantino defended his decision to award a peace prize to Donald Trump, stating he "objectively deserves it" for his role in resolving conflicts and saving lives.
- The FIFA President dismissed the idea of a boycott of the upcoming World Cup due to policies adopted by the Trump administration, emphasising that football provides an occasion for people to unite in a "divided world."
- He indicated that FIFA and UEFA "have to" consider readmitting Russia to international football, despite its ban since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, citing the International Olympic Committee's recommendation for youth-level competition.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks