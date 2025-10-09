Fifa president reveals stance on domestic games being played abroad
- UEFA has reluctantly granted permission for La Liga and Serie A to host a domestic match abroad for the first time, though FIFA's approval is still required.
- Specific matches proposed include AC Milan versus Como in Perth, Australia, and Villarreal versus Barcelona in Miami, USA.
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed strong reservations, stating that allowing domestic league matches abroad poses a 'big risk' to football's established structure.
- Players such as Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong, along with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, have also voiced objections to the concept despite UEFA's exceptional approval.
- Infantino additionally appealed for calm regarding Italy's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel, referencing a recent peace deal.