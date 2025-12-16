Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ashes cricketer makes IPL auction history

Cameron Green (right) is now the most expensive overseas player in IPL history
Cameron Green (right) is now the most expensive overseas player in IPL history (REUTERS)
  • Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has become the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for the 2026 season at Tuesday's auction for a staggering 252 million Indian rupees ($2.77 million).
  • This record-breaking sum places Green as the third most expensive player overall in IPL history behind Indian internationals Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
  • Green, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, missed the 2025 season while recovering from back surgery.
  • He is currently featuring in the Ashes against England and was part of Australia's World Test Championship and One-Day World Cup winning squads in 2023.
