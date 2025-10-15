Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ireland must do something special to qualify for World Cup

Portugal aiming to qualify in the next two matches against Ireland and Hungary
  • Republic of Ireland secured a crucial 1-0 victory over 10-man Armenia in their World Cup qualifier.
  • Evan Ferguson scored the decisive goal with a 70th-minute header, marking his fourth in five competitive games for Ireland.
  • Armenia's captain, Tigran Barseghyan, was sent off in the 52nd minute for headbutting Finn Azaz, significantly impacting the match.
  • Ireland's manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, described the win as “scrappy” but vital for their World Cup qualification hopes, keeping them “alive” in Group F.
  • Following Hungary's late equaliser in another group match, Ireland now face the challenge of needing a result against Portugal next month before a crucial game in Budapest.
