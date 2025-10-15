Ireland must do something special to qualify for World Cup
- Republic of Ireland secured a crucial 1-0 victory over 10-man Armenia in their World Cup qualifier.
- Evan Ferguson scored the decisive goal with a 70th-minute header, marking his fourth in five competitive games for Ireland.
- Armenia's captain, Tigran Barseghyan, was sent off in the 52nd minute for headbutting Finn Azaz, significantly impacting the match.
- Ireland's manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, described the win as “scrappy” but vital for their World Cup qualification hopes, keeping them “alive” in Group F.
- Following Hungary's late equaliser in another group match, Ireland now face the challenge of needing a result against Portugal next month before a crucial game in Budapest.