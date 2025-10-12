Ireland’s World Cup hopes dealt a heartbreaking blow
- Ruben Neves scored an injury-time winner, securing a 1-0 victory for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifier.
- The decisive goal came after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved by Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
- Ireland delivered a resilient defensive performance but ultimately left Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium without any points.
- The defeat leaves the Republic of Ireland with just one point from their first three Group F matches.
- Ireland must now beat Armenia in Dublin in their next game to maintain any hope of securing a play-off spot, with midfielder Josh Cullen suspended.