Ireland’s World Cup hopes dealt a heartbreaking blow

Ronaldo's retirement will be a difficult day for football - Pepe
  • Ruben Neves scored an injury-time winner, securing a 1-0 victory for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifier.
  • The decisive goal came after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved by Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
  • Ireland delivered a resilient defensive performance but ultimately left Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium without any points.
  • The defeat leaves the Republic of Ireland with just one point from their first three Group F matches.
  • Ireland must now beat Armenia in Dublin in their next game to maintain any hope of securing a play-off spot, with midfielder Josh Cullen suspended.
