Late Troy Parrott hat-trick earns Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off spot

Ireland's forward #07 Troy Parrott (C) celebrates his 2-3 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F European qualification football match betweem Hungary and Republic of Ireland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Novemeber 16, 2025
Ireland's forward #07 Troy Parrott (C) celebrates his 2-3 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F European qualification football match betweem Hungary and Republic of Ireland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Novemeber 16, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Republic of Ireland secured a World Cup play-off place with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary in Budapest.
  • Troy Parrott was the hero for Ireland, scoring a superb hat-trick, including a penalty and the winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
  • Hungary took the lead twice through Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga, but Parrott equalised on both occasions to keep Ireland in contention.
  • The crucial win meant Ireland finished second in their group, thereby qualifying for the play-offs ahead of Hungary.
  • Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made several key saves throughout the match, which saw a back-and-forth contest.

