Late Troy Parrott hat-trick earns Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off spot
- The Republic of Ireland secured a World Cup play-off place with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary in Budapest.
- Troy Parrott was the hero for Ireland, scoring a superb hat-trick, including a penalty and the winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
- Hungary took the lead twice through Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga, but Parrott equalised on both occasions to keep Ireland in contention.
- The crucial win meant Ireland finished second in their group, thereby qualifying for the play-offs ahead of Hungary.
- Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made several key saves throughout the match, which saw a back-and-forth contest.