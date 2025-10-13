Why Israel’s next football match will have heightened security measures
- Israel's World Cup qualifying match against Italy in Udine is set to proceed under heightened security measures.
- A pro-Palestinian march, expected to draw 10,000 participants, is scheduled for the city centre hours before kickoff, with authorities planning to keep it separate from the stadium.
- Extensive security protocols, including roadblocks, helicopter surveillance, and a high police presence, have been implemented, classifying the match as a highest-risk event.
- The game takes place shortly after a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange, with Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledging the external situation while focusing on the team's performance.
- Italy needs to win the match to improve its chances of securing a playoff spot for the World Cup, aiming to avoid missing a third consecutive tournament.