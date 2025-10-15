Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympic hero explains retirement aged just 28

Team GB arrive in rain-soaked Paris for 2024 Olympic Games
  • British track cyclist and four-time Olympic medallist Jack Carlin has announced his retirement at the age of 28.
  • Carlin secured a silver and a bronze medal at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, contributing to his total of 19 international podium results over a decade-long senior career.
  • He explained his decision stemmed from a lack of motivation to commit 100 per cent to training and competition, despite being physically fit.
  • His four Olympic medals position him third on the all-time list of Scottish male Olympians, surpassed only by Sir Chris Hoy and Duncan Scott.
  • Carlin expressed contentment with his achievements and hopes to inspire future generations, while also considering a potential return to the sport in a coaching capacity.
