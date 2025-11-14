Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How UFC champion almost lost his title before fight night

Jack Della Maddalena initially missed weight when he first stepped on the scales on Friday
Jack Della Maddalena initially missed weight when he first stepped on the scales on Friday (Getty Images)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (JDM) is scheduled to defend his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
  • JDM had a weigh-in scare on Friday, initially registering 170.4lb and facing the prospect of losing his title on the scales, but he successfully made the 170lb limit at 169.8lb after removing his shorts.
  • This bout marks Makhachev's first fight at 170lb, having previously relinquished his lightweight belt after a record four successful defences.
  • Makhachev opted to move up a division after JDM defeated his training partner, Belal Muhammad, for the welterweight title in May.
  • Both fighters enter Saturday's main event on significant winning streaks, with JDM having won 18 consecutive bouts and Makhachev 15 straight fights.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in