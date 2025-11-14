How UFC champion almost lost his title before fight night
- Jack Della Maddalena (JDM) is scheduled to defend his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
- JDM had a weigh-in scare on Friday, initially registering 170.4lb and facing the prospect of losing his title on the scales, but he successfully made the 170lb limit at 169.8lb after removing his shorts.
- This bout marks Makhachev's first fight at 170lb, having previously relinquished his lightweight belt after a record four successful defences.
- Makhachev opted to move up a division after JDM defeated his training partner, Belal Muhammad, for the welterweight title in May.
- Both fighters enter Saturday's main event on significant winning streaks, with JDM having won 18 consecutive bouts and Makhachev 15 straight fights.