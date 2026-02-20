Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul has more surgery after injuries from Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has undergone a second jaw surgery
Jake Paul has undergone a second jaw surgery (Getty Images for Netflix)
  • Jake Paul has undergone a second jaw surgery, two months after sustaining a broken jaw during his boxing match against Anthony Joshua in December.
  • Paul stated on Instagram that the surgery was necessary because the screws and plates from his initial operation were coming loose due to insufficient rest.
  • Despite his victory over Paul, Anthony Joshua experienced a sobering period, including a car crash in Nigeria ten days after the fight, which tragically killed two of his teammates.
  • Joshua returned to training in January, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has indicated a potential return to the ring for Joshua in the late summer, possibly July.
  • Hearn also discussed future fight possibilities for Joshua, mentioning a potential bout with Tyson Fury later in the year or early 2027, and rumours of a fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
