Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ends in knockout
- Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul by knockout in the sixth round of their professional heavyweight boxing match in Miami on Friday.
- Joshua secured the victory after knocking Paul down multiple times, with the final knockdown in the sixth round leading to the referee counting Paul out.
- Paul, who had previously beaten Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was warned for repeatedly diving at Joshua's legs and attempting to grab him.
- Following the fight, Paul confirmed he sustained a broken jaw and expressed his intention to return to fighting in his own weight class for a cruiserweight world title.
- Joshua reflected on his performance, stating his goal was to ”get him, pin him down and hurt him”, and also challenged Tyson Fury to a fight.