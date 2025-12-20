Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ends in knockout

Jake Paul posts video from hospital bed with suspected broken jaw after brutal Anthony Joshua defeat
  • Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul by knockout in the sixth round of their professional heavyweight boxing match in Miami on Friday.
  • Joshua secured the victory after knocking Paul down multiple times, with the final knockdown in the sixth round leading to the referee counting Paul out.
  • Paul, who had previously beaten Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was warned for repeatedly diving at Joshua's legs and attempting to grab him.
  • Following the fight, Paul confirmed he sustained a broken jaw and expressed his intention to return to fighting in his own weight class for a cruiserweight world title.
  • Joshua reflected on his performance, stating his goal was to ”get him, pin him down and hurt him”, and also challenged Tyson Fury to a fight.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in