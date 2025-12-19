Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: What are the rules for the Netflix fight?
- Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight contest this Friday, 19 December, at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
- The bout is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with Joshua having a 245lb weight cap and both fighters using standard 10oz gloves.
- Both Joshua and Paul have publicly stated their intention to secure a knockout, with Paul aiming to prove himself against an elite champion and Joshua promising "no mercy".
- Joshua holds a professional record of 28-4 (25 KOs), having last fought in September 2024, while Paul's record is 12-1 (7 KOs), following a win against Mike Tyson in November 2024.
- The fight is considered an unexpected matchup in boxing history and will be broadcast globally on Netflix, marking a new platform for Joshua.